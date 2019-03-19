Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

