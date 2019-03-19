EQT Co. (EQT) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,330 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of EQT worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQT. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 52,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 196,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of EQT by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. EQT Co. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In other EQT news, SVP David Joseph Smith acquired 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $320,208.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 42,102 shares in the company, valued at $802,464.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Behrman acquired 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $103,261.47. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,670 shares of company stock worth $859,408 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

