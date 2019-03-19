EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8,562.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,434,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,415,007,000 after buying an additional 1,059,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in EOG Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $346,418,000 after buying an additional 855,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after buying an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $640,668 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/eog-resources-inc-eog-shares-bought-by-lido-advisors-llc.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.