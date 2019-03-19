Energo Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Energo has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $838,621.00 and approximately $28,935.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinrail, CoinEgg and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.17302586 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00056555 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00001288 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

