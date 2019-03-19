Encana Corp (ECA) Short Interest Update

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,624,232 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the February 15th total of 149,812,564 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,830,963 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Encana has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Encana had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Encana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Encana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

In other news, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $36,244.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,547.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,200 shares of company stock valued at $130,494 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECA. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Encana by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,176,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Encana in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,974,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 23,139,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Encana by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,563,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Encana by 409.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,890,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Encana from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Encana in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Encana from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

