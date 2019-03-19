Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Bought by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,481,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,555 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 1.1% of Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $105,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 37,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 4,360.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,343,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,358 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 6,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 7,137,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,829,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021,025 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Enbridge by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,255,062 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen bought 799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,431.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.33 per share, for a total transaction of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,406 shares of company stock worth $459,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

