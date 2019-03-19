Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Receives $19.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $123.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.75 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,961,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,032,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,961,000 after buying an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,202,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,954,000 after buying an additional 492,758 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 9,114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,692,000 after buying an additional 485,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,581,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,647 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.