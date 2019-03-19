Emmis Communications Co. (EMMS) Position Trimmed by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,168 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 6.31% of Emmis Communications worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Emmis Communications by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,069,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 166,422 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emmis Communications news, COO Patrick M. Walsh sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $55,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,089 shares in the company, valued at $801,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $133,106. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emmis Communications stock opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Emmis Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Emmis Communications had a return on equity of 38.24% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $30.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Emmis Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

