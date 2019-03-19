EMCORE (EMKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.65

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.65 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 4426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMKR. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price objective on EMCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get EMCORE alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.15.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 625,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 113,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 658,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “EMCORE (EMKR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.65” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/emcore-emkr-sets-new-52-week-low-at-3-65.html.

About EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.