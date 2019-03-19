Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

EW has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a positive rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $190.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.00.

EW stock opened at $190.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,925,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total transaction of $205,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,828. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,431,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,802,000 after buying an additional 1,128,082 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21,360.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,636,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,587,326 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,160,540,000 after buying an additional 1,700,199 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,112,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,855,000 after buying an additional 2,667,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,760,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

