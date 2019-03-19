Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Orbimed Advisors LLC

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.3% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $71,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,161.8% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 81,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $190.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $4,719,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,925,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,668 shares of company stock worth $27,195,828. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

