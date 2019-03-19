Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $72.30 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $212.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $2.8646 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.15%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novartis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novartis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 43,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $84,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

