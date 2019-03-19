EBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitMart and CoinBene. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. EBCoin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $4,637.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00384699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.01643265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004809 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,741,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.