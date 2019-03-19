Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (ETG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

ETG opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.04.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

