EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a dividend payout ratio of -1,214.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE ETX opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

