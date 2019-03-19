e-Therapeutics (ETX) Stock Price Down 10.9%

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) shares dropped 10.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Approximately 110,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 54,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).
In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 84,486 shares of e-Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,914.02 ($7,727.71).
e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.
