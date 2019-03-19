Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Decreased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 512,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,259,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 92,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

