DRP Utility Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week (DRPU)

DRP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 19th. DRP Utility has a market cap of $594,388.00 and $22,681.00 worth of DRP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRP Utility token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002244 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DRP Utility has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $705.86 or 0.17341250 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00057381 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00001246 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

DRP Utility Profile

DRP Utility (DRPU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2017. DRP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DRP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP . The official website for DRP Utility is www.dcorp.it . DRP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC

Buying and Selling DRP Utility

DRP Utility can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRP Utility should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

