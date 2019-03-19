DPW (DPW) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $0.88. DPW shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 3596 shares traded.

In related news, insider Ault & Company, Inc. purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,722,024 shares in the company, valued at $206,642.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,497,667 shares of company stock valued at $178,900.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DPW stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 1.54% of DPW worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

