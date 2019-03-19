Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $98,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CWM LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 613.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $293.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.90.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $246.36. 8,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,684. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.24, for a total transaction of $294,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,511.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

