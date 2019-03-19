Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 165,561 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000. Lumentum comprises about 2.3% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 592.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.79.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $71.45.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $138,812.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 9,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $482,388.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Divisar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/divisar-capital-management-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-lumentum-holdings-inc-lite.html.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.