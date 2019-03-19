Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4,389.3% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $188,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $125.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $131.08. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

In other Chevron news, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $838,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $532,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

