Distributed Credit Chain Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DCC)

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market cap of $4.07 million and $14,125.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Distributed Credit Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, BitForex, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000330 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Profile

Distributed Credit Chain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,422,933,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,001,092,023 tokens. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Distributed Credit Chain is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018 . Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave . Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance

Distributed Credit Chain Token Trading

Distributed Credit Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Kucoin, IDEX, BitForex, Bibox, DEx.top, Kyber Network and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

