Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (LABD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0564 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of LABD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. 4,379,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,824. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $62.25.
