Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (GASX) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0983 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
GASX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,424. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $79.35.
