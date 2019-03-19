Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (DUST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0755 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
NYSEARCA DUST traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,658. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $48.79.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.