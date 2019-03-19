Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSEARCA:FAZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,041. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $16.99.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/direxion-daily-financial-bear-3x-shares-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-03-faz.html.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.