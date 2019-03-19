Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (EUXL)

Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EUXL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

EUXL traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. Direxion Daily EURO STOXX 50 Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

