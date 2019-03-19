Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPLO. Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

DPLO opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $413.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.74. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $28.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,461,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,011,000 after acquiring an additional 209,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

