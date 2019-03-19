Dinero (DIN) Market Cap Tops $20,315.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Dinero has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. Dinero has a market capitalization of $20,315.00 and approximately $1,655.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003146 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dinero’s official website is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

