Digirad (DRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 825,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 755% from the previous session’s volume of 96,546 shares.The stock last traded at $1.00 and had previously closed at $0.83.

Specifically, COO David James Noble bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,900. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Digirad stock. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Digirad as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging segments. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services.

