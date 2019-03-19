Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Shares Sold by RA Capital Management LLC

RA Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,456,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,476,820 shares during the quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.5% of RA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RA Capital Management LLC owned 3.92% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $26,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The stock has a market cap of $894.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a negative net margin of 1,438.68%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

