DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Receives $149.53 Average PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.53.

Several research firms recently commented on DXCM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $146.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 487.17 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.64.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.41, for a total transaction of $340,702.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,181 shares of company stock valued at $14,473,795 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 31.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $347,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $1,173,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

