Deutz (DEZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Deutz (ETR:DEZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on Deutz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €8.53 ($9.92).

DEZ traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €7.14 ($8.30). 1,722,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The company has a market cap of $902.54 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutz has a 52 week low of €5.00 ($5.81) and a 52 week high of €8.76 ($10.19).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

