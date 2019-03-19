Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Senior Officer Sells C$259,000.00 in Stock

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) Senior Officer James Whyte Mavor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$259,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,750.

Detour Gold stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,810. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,292.00. Detour Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Get Detour Gold alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGC. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Detour Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Detour Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/19/detour-gold-co-dgc-senior-officer-sells-c259000-00-in-stock.html.

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Detour Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Detour Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.