Depomed, Inc. (ASRT) SVP Stan Bukofzer Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) SVP Stan Bukofzer acquired 5,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $20,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ASRT opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Depomed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Depomed in a research report on Friday, January 11th.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

