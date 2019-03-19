Dent (DENT) Price Hits $0.0010

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Dent has a total market cap of $39.73 million and $1.84 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Binance, WazirX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00384792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025037 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.01639844 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00226963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001838 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004761 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,156,475,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Liquid, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, OKEx, FCoin, CoinBene, Bitbns, Kucoin, Radar Relay, Allbit, Binance, Fatbtc, LATOKEN, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

