Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Del Taco Restaurants updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.47-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The firm has a market cap of $383.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 422,453 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,225,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 439,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 185,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

