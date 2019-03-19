Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,292,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,379,000 after acquiring an additional 545,974 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,684,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,346,000 after acquiring an additional 93,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,937,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,142,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Chairman Randall C. Stuewe sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $463,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 798,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,577,758. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 68,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,449,118.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,680 shares in the company, valued at $16,409,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.18. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $22.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $853.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.24 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.00%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

