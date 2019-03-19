Dana Inc (DAN) Holdings Lowered by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Dana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Dana by 423.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 177,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 143,928 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 304,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Dana by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dana by 21.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Buckingham Research set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Dana and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,369. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

