D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $57.47 Million Position in Versum Materials Inc (VSM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,893 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.90% of Versum Materials worth $57,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 29,096 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Versum Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Versum Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Versum Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.12.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $42.00 target price on Versum Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Versum Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Versum Materials from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Versum Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

