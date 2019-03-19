D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 78,075 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,075 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $52,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 8,813.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,290,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,324 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,160,000 after acquiring an additional 417,543 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 3,672.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 237,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,805,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,437,000 after acquiring an additional 231,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,758,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,573,000 after acquiring an additional 149,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $103.48 on Tuesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $114.00 price target on shares of Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Post to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $74,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $694,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin H. Callison acquired 280 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.56 per share, with a total value of $28,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 170,094 shares of company stock worth $16,488,054 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

