CYCLEAN 24 Hour Volume Hits $495.00 (CCL)

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, CYCLEAN has traded down 53.7% against the US dollar. One CYCLEAN token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. CYCLEAN has a total market cap of $220,134.00 and approximately $495.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN launched on May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CYCLEAN’s official message board is cycleanio.blogspot.com . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DOBI trade and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CYCLEAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

