CSS Industries (CSS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale to mass market retailers of seasonal, social expression products, including gift wrap, gift bags, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, tissue paper, paper and vinyl decorations, seasonal candles, classroom exchange Valentines, decorative ribbons and bows, Halloween masks, costumes, make-ups and novelties and Easter egg dyes and novelties. CSS provides its retail customers the opportunity to use a single vendor for much of their seasonal product requirements. “

CSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered CSS Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.48 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered CSS Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CSS opened at $6.68 on Monday. CSS Industries has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $18.55.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.87). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSS Industries will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. CSS Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other CSS Industries news, Director Rebecca C. Matthias bought 30,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $222,537.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,001.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 328,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 53,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSS Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

