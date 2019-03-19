CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $28,370.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $28,370.00 and approximately $9,526.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00387394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.01641756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226763 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004795 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 499,743,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,831,080 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

