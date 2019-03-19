CrowdCoin (CRC) Price Reaches $0.0077

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. CrowdCoin has a market cap of $36,431.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, CrowdCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CrowdCoin Coin Profile

CrowdCoin (CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 5,095,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,340 coins. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdCoin’s official website is crowdcoin.site . CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

CrowdCoin Coin Trading

CrowdCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

