Critical Review: National American University Holdngs (NAUH) & Capella Education (CPLA)

National American University Holdngs (NASDAQ:NAUH) and Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for National American University Holdngs and Capella Education, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University Holdngs 0 0 0 0 N/A Capella Education 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capella Education has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Capella Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capella Education is more favorable than National American University Holdngs.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.2% of National American University Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Capella Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University Holdngs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Capella Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National American University Holdngs and Capella Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University Holdngs $77.18 million 0.02 -$12.16 million N/A N/A Capella Education N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capella Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National American University Holdngs.

Dividends

Capella Education pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share. National American University Holdngs does not pay a dividend. Capella Education has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares National American University Holdngs and Capella Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University Holdngs -30.34% -134.09% -45.35% Capella Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Capella Education beats National American University Holdngs on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National American University Holdngs

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. It also provides courseware development, technical support, and online class hosting services to various colleges, technical schools, and training institutions in the United States and Canada. As of July 31, 2018, the company operated through 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. In addition, it engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About Capella Education

Capella Education Company, through its subsidiaries, provides online postsecondary education and job-ready skills services in the United States. Its Post-Secondary segment offers various doctoral, master's, and bachelor's programs primarily for working adults in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education markets; and courses that are eligible for transfer into credit at approximately 2,000 colleges and universities. At December 31, 2017, it offered approximately 2,050 online courses and 54 academic programs with 155 specializations to approximately 38,000 learners. The company's Job-Ready Skills segment provides online non-degree training solutions and services to individuals and corporate partners focused on the delivery of job-ready skills; software development program for women with placement and coaching services; and software coding education services. Capella Education Company also offers learner support services, which include academic services comprising new learner orientation, technical support, academic advisory, reminder, writing, tutoring, and educational accommodation services, as well as operates an online portal, which provides academic and personal skills; administrative services, including online class registration and transcript requests; library services; financial aid counseling; and career counseling services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

