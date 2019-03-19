Critical Contrast: UMeWorld (UMEWF) & CounterPath (CPAH)

UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) and CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get UMeWorld alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UMeWorld and CounterPath, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A CounterPath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UMeWorld and CounterPath’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMeWorld $10,000.00 1,149.72 -$1.32 million N/A N/A CounterPath $12.38 million 0.71 -$3.21 million N/A N/A

UMeWorld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CounterPath.

Volatility & Risk

UMeWorld has a beta of -1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CounterPath has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of CounterPath shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of CounterPath shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares UMeWorld and CounterPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A CounterPath -47.36% -68.87% -41.14%

Summary

UMeWorld beats CounterPath on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

UMeWorld Company Profile

UMeWorld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the . It is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. Its products include UMFun, UMTang, UEXiao, and 17Speech. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

CounterPath Company Profile

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers; Bria X, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud; and Cloud Solutions for enterprises, operators, and telecommunication channel partners to leverage the Stretto Platform to procure, distribute, provide, and manage Bria Stretto clients from the cloud, as well as to offer hosted messaging and collaboration solutions. In addition, it provides subscription, support, and maintenance services; and professional and other services, such as product configuration and customization, implementation, engineering, and training. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for UMeWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMeWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.