Credit Suisse Group Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) Price Target to $53.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Monday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FBHS. Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.27.

FBHS stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,515.9% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 62,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 58,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,834,000 after purchasing an additional 131,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,147,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

