CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) Director Rowland Moriarty Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Rowland Moriarty sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $460,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,270.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rowland Moriarty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Rowland Moriarty sold 3,785 shares of CRA International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $192,050.90.

On Friday, March 8th, Rowland Moriarty sold 3,500 shares of CRA International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $175,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rowland Moriarty sold 3,715 shares of CRA International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $186,455.85.

Shares of CRAI opened at $51.68 on Tuesday. CRA International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.90.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in CRA International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 140,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRA International in the third quarter valued at about $6,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRA International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CRA International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRAI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

